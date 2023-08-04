Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,793. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

