Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR
Tapestry Stock Up 2.3 %
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- How to Invest in Esports
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.