Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 2.3 %

Tapestry stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.