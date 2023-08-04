Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.