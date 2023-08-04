Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
