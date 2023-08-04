Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.