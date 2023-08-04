Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

