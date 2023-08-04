TD Cowen Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $135.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.78.

WWD opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $8,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

