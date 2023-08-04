TD Cowen Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 566,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

