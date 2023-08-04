TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 25,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,362. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

