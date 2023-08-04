TD Securities Upgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to “Buy”

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$63.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.54.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 EPS for the current year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
