TD Securities Upgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to “Buy”

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$63.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.54.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.36. 970,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.