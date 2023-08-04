Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Peter Brereton Sells 39,400 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26.

Shares of TCS opened at C$27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.10. The stock has a market cap of C$398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

