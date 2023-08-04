Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Peter Brereton Sells 39,400 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26.
Tecsys Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TCS opened at C$27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.10. The stock has a market cap of C$398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.