Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells C$137,724.96 in Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36 and a beta of 0.56. Tecsys Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Tecsys Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

