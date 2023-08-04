Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells C$137,724.96 in Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96.
Tecsys Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36 and a beta of 0.56. Tecsys Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tecsys Announces Dividend
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.