Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of TNK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 614,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,346. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

