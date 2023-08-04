TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.11. 2,555,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,710. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TEGNA by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

