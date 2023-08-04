TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 895,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,584,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,083,000 after acquiring an additional 892,598 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,417,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,750,000 after acquiring an additional 370,581 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.