TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,710. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

