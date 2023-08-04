Telsey Advisory Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $365.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.87.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.85. 475,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,674. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.14. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

