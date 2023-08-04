Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. 2,879,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,585. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

