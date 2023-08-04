Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.46 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

