Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

