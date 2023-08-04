Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $41.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 3,794,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

