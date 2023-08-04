Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.41.

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $478,712. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

