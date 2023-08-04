Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. Terex has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

