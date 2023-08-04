The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.01. 1,358,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.