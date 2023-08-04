The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 4th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 5.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.45. 1,106,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,347. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

