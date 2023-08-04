The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 3.3%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.11 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.61). 6,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.34 million, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

