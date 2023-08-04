The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 503,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.11%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock valued at $174,987,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

