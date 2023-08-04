The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,916 shares of company stock worth $174,987,882 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

