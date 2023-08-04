The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Chemours worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,343. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.