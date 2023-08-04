The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Down 1.9%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.18). 17,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 98,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.21).

The City Pub Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.35. The stock has a market cap of £95.10 million, a PE ratio of 9,160.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. Its pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. The company's portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that offers a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

