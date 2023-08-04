The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

KO stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $60.72. 9,356,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410,145. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,974 shares of company stock worth $13,970,453. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

