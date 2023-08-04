The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.27 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

NYSE TCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

