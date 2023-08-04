The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.27 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
NYSE TCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
