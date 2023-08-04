The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $79.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.91. 2,857,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

