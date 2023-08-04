The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $209,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $357.22. 873,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,053. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,979,159 shares of company stock worth $660,308,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.