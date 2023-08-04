The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Stephanie C. Bush Sells 3,500 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 1,612,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,852. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

