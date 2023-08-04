The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

