The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $156.62. 2,162,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,433. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

