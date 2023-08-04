The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 96,200 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 96,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $6,000,956.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,268,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,354,706.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
St. Joe Trading Down 0.9 %
JOE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 239,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
