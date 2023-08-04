The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

