Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $260.78 million and $4.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,232,802,273 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

