Thomas Netzer Sells 5,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00.

Shares of W traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. 6,479,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,126. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

