Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Under Weight”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.86.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

TRI stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$176.07. 505,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,129. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$136.02 and a 52 week high of C$185.12. The company has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4716011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

