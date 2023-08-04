Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 307,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,062. The company has a market cap of $826.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thryv has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

