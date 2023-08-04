Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TKR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 1,367,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.