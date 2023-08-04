TL Private Wealth Acquires 2,624 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 7.7% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

