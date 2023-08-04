TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.41. 184,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.61. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $298.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

