TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BLD stock traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.24. 305,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.36. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $298.93. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.