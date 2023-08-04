Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $224.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $254.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 145.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

