Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

COOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 3,129,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

