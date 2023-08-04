Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,326. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.