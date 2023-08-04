Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.19. 1,088,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.28. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.